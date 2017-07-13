JOBS
Missing pit bull puppy found on North Side


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Latte has been found.

The pit bull puppy that was reported stolen earlier this week from a Parkview Avenue home and sold was found by someone on the North Side today, said Jason Cooke, an animal rights activist who was helping Latte’s owner, Ashley Perrine, get the dog.

Cooke said the dog was found on the North Side by a woman there and she got in touch with Perrine. The person who found the dog is in line for a reward put up for her safe return, Cooke said.

Cooke said Latte appears to be in good health but it was obvious she was outside for a few days.

“She’s a little bit stinky,” Cooke said.

