Mahoning grand jury indicts 3 in shooting death of East Side man


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 4:34 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted three men arrested Sunday for a July 6 shooting death.

Alex New, 20, and Johnnathen Figueroa, 19, both of Sherwood Avenue and Fred J. Nolasco, 23, of Tampa Avenue, face charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications.

The three are charged with the death of Marion Bugnal Jr. 52, who was found about 11 a.m. in the kitchen of his Bennington Avenue home dead. Police said the three broke into Bugnal’s home July 6. Police said Bugnal tried to get them to leave and New shot him.

