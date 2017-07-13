YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 32 people including Alex New, 20, and Johnnathen Figueroa, 19, both of Sherwood Avenue and Fred J. Nolasco, 23, of Tampa Avenue, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with firearm specifications.

The three are charged with the death of Marion Bugnal Jr. 52, who was found about 11 a.m. in the kitchen of his Bennington Avenue home dead. Police said the three broke into Bugnal’s home July 6 and New shot him after trying to getting them to leave.

Police were able to link the three to the crime because of other reports Bugnal had made in the past about harassment Bugnal claimed had been caused by New.

All three are in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond following their arraignments Monday in municipal court.

Also indicted Thursday were:

Douglas Stout, 64, South Warwick Drive, Canfield, possession of cocaine.

Alyssa McKell McHenery, 22, Shippingport, Pa., aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Latonia Lake, 38, West LaClede Avenue, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Azia Morgan, 19, Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge and Nichola Sikorki, 29, North Four Mile Run Road, McDonald, possession of cocaine and possession of drug parapernalia.

Cody Beregon, 25, Nelson Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph Derrico, 28, Kensintton Avenue, grand theft.

Demario Hoyt, 22, Howard Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Mark Jones, 26, East Boston Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jamel Patton, 21, West Princeton Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Deandre Devon Levy, 26, Harding Avenue, Mineral ridge, domestic violence.

Anthony Direnzo, 49, Overlook Avenue, burglary.

Lavar Paige, 29, Mahoning County Justice Center, felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a weapon with firearm specifications.

Daniel Scott, 29, North Hartford Avenue, felonious assault.

Elizabeth Pless, 49, East Florida Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teon Stennis, 24, East Auburndale Avenue, two counts of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.

David Wright, 33, West Heights Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Rene Allgood, 58, East Wood Street, possession of cocaine.

Johnnie Carnathan, 57, West Glenaven Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Deandre Fant, 29, Detroit Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Erik Jenkins, 21, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and OVI.

David Pavelko II, 19, Southern Boulevard, Boardman, trespass into a habitation.

Curits Daye, 25, homeless, criminal damaging and criminal trespass.

The following people were indicted by direct presentment:

Kendris Staples, 29, South Schenley Avenue, two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drugs.

Lateaka Madison, 26, Delaware Avenue, forgery.

Omar Muhammad, 44, West Glenaven Avenue, forgery.

Sheila Drummond, 29, address unknown, prohibitions concerning companioon animals.

Devon Riffle, 33, Ohio State Penitentiary, harassment with bodily substance.

Brandon Kamenos, 26, address unknown, escape.