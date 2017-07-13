WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was treated at a hospital today after becoming dehydrated while helping to build houses in Canada for Habitat for Humanity.

The 92-year-old former president known for his post-presidential humanitarian work was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg as a precaution for rehydration, spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said the former president did not appear to be in serious medical danger.

"President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation," Reckford said. "He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building."

Carter had joined Habitat as the organization builds 150 homes for people in need in Canada to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary.

The former president and his wife, Rosalynn, were in Edmonton, where Habitat is building 75 homes, from Monday to Wednesday before coming to Winnipeg, where the couple joined hundreds of volunteers working on 50 homes in the St. James community, said Rowena Sara, a spokeswoman for the organization.

Photos showed the former president in jeans, long-sleeved shirt and red hard hat using a hand drill at the work site. Sara said he was scheduled to return on Friday but it was not clear whether he would.