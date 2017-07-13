JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Fired voice of Kermit the Frog says he's 'devastated'


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 8:50 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — It isn't easy being green. But no longer being green is apparently even harder.

The puppeteer who was fired after 27 years as Kermit the Frog said today he is "devastated to have failed" Muppets founder and his mentor Jim Henson.

Steve Whitmire, who took over as Kermit after Henson's death in 1990, wrote in an emotional blogpost that he's leaving against his will, and would "never consider abandoning Kermit."

He says he was told in October that Kermit was being recast, and he kept silent as he has tried to address the issues that led to his firing, though neither he nor Muppets Studios have given reasons for his departure.

The Hollywood Reporter and ABC News reported Wednesday that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will take over as Kermit.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes