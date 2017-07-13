GIRARD

Patrick Rubinick, owner of Knight Line Apparel on West Liberty Street, says that for small business owners like himself, the needs tend to crowd out the wants.

A federal grant, however, will allow Rubinick to install a heating and air-conditioning unit at his store – an addition he would otherwise forgo.

Close to $500,000 in federal money will incentivize more than 20 Girard businesses to spruce up. The city secured the Community Development Block Grant for downtown revitalization in 2015. CDBG funding targets moderate- and low-income areas.

Of the federal money awarded to Girard, $300,000 is funneled through the Ohio Development Services Agency, $164,600 is funneled through Trumbull County’s CDBG allocation program and $5,000 goes through Girard’s revolving-loan fund.

Mayor James Melfi said the city’s downtown is beset by the forces that have hollowed-out retail districts throughout America. He referred, specifically, to online shopping replacing many brick-and-mortar stores.

“I think this grant sends a message that the city wants businesses to come downtown and stay in the downtown,” Melfi said.

