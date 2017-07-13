BOARDMAN

Alfred Angelo bridal shop in Boardman closed its doors permanently at 8 p.m. today, as did all or most of the chain’s 60 stores across the United States, according to various media reports.

However, said Laura Englert, manager of the local store at 106 Boardman-Poland Road, across from Southern Park Mall, said dresses purchased and in the store will be delivered to customers.

“We were advised to box the dresses. I have a FedEx truck coming Friday,” Englert said.

A young couple at the door of the bridal shop just before 8 p.m., the store’s normal closing time, seemed satisfied when they appeared to receive their purchase.

The Wall Street Journal reported that people familiar with the situation said Alfred Angelo, with corporate headquarters in Delray Beach, Fla., plans to file for bankruptcy protection. The Journal also reported that the company has hired a Florida law firm to handle the bankruptcy.

While it appears at least some worried brides will receive their dresses from the Boardman Alfred Angelo, Englert has apparently lost her job, along with the rest of the employees – two full-time and eight part-time.

According to its website, the corporation operates more than 60 Alfred Angelo Bridal Signature Stores in the U.S., and the company’s designs are sold at 1,400 retailers world-wide.

Employees said customers worried about their dresses are being told to call customer service at 888-218-0044 or email predmond@stearnsweaver.com, according to Syracuse.com, which called the phone number and got a recording to leave a message.

The Palm Beach Post reported that employees at the chain’s headquarters in Delray Beach left en masse at midday Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings.

A San Antonio television station reports that an employee confirmed the company is filing for bankruptcy, and said that all of the employees were notified of the closure through a conference call this morning.