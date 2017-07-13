JOBS
Author discusses life on Venus on Saturday in Austintown


Published: Thu, July 13, 2017 @ 8:30 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Raymond A. Keller will present a 40-minute PowerPoint and answer questions about life on Venus in various aspects along with its connection to the UFO phenomenon, from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Denny’s Restaurant, 4927 Mahoning Ave.

Keller is the author of the controversial, international awards-winning books, “Venus Rising: A Concise History of the Second Planet,” and the two recently published “Final Countdown: Rockets to Venus,” and “Cosmic Ray’s Excellent Venus Adventure.”

