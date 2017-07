CANFIELD

Alzheimer Network volunteers will host a garage sale today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist church, 4580 Canfield Road. The Alzheimer Network is a nonprofit organization providing 12 free monthly family support groups in the area and numerous educational seminars for caregivers. For information, call the network at 330-788-9755.