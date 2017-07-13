BOARDMAN — The Alfred Angelo bridal shop chain is closing nationally, including the one on Boardman-Poland Road (U.S. Route 224). Several prospective brides were at the store this evening asking about their wedding dresses.

The chain operates more than 60 stores nationwide.

One store in San Antonio confirmed the company was filing for bankruptcy. The retailer was founded in 1933 by Alfred Angelo and his wife Edythe Piccione in Philadelphia, according to www.newyorkupstate.com