YOUNGSTOWN

Andrew Crogan, a friend of Dr. Joseph Yurich who was in his wedding, testified in Dr. Yurich's vehicular homicide trial this morning.

Dr. Yurich, 38, of Poland, faces several charges stemming from a fatal Berlin Reservoir boat crash on May 9, 2015.

Crogan said shortly after Dr. Yurich left his boat dock, he was told to turn his music down because there had been a large explosion and someone was crying for help. Crogan went out to assist.

While on his way, he received a call from Dr. Yurich.

"He said he believed he hit something, and it wasn't good," Crogan told the court.

He also testified that Dr. Yurich had consumed two beers and a shot at a restaurant a few hours earlier, though he said Dr. Yurich did not appear visibly intoxicated.

The state will continue to call witnesses this afternoon as the trial proceeds.

The trial is in recess until 1:15 p.m.

This afternoon, the state plans to call a bartender at the bar Dr. Yurich was allegedly drinking at prior to the crash as well as investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.