BAZETTA

One of the chief attractions of the Trumbull County Fair is the opportunity to see farm animals up close.

But a display by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife helps people better understand animals on the wild side.

Division workers are spending time at the fair this year to talk about bald eagles, bears, coyotes, even raccoons and groundhogs.

Attracting attention just inside the ODNR tent is a life-sized replica of a bald eagle’s nest, just like 13 or more such nests that have been identified in Trumbull County.

The nest, complete with replica eggs the same size as real ones, is made of sticks, pine branches and other nest material. Its creators added a small turtle and fish bones to show other things commonly found in such nests.

Jerry Usselman of Champion, president of the Federation of Sportsman’s Clubs, said some nests can weigh up to 2 tons.

Martine Cisine, ODNR wildlife officer for Trumbull County, said the bald eagle population in Ohio has been a “success story,” because bald eagles were once rare.

