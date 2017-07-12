YOUNGSTOWN

Ticks and mosquitoes. They are the bane of summer outdoor activities in Northeast Ohio.

Ticks are arachnids, relatives of spiders, that lurk in wooded areas, brushy fields, along trails and around homes waiting for a host – a human or pet to come by and provide a meal.

Mosquitoes, especially from dusk to dawn, come out in clouds that cause those in backyards to dive for their screened-in porches, and fishermen hustle off the water and sit around the fire for awhile and hoist a couple of beverages while the flying, buzzing, stinging hoard somewhat disperses.

Ticks and mosquitoes are not just nuisances, however.

They can carry diseases that cause serious and sometimes fatal viruses.

There are several tick-borne diseases in Ohio, where populations of some of the pests are growing rapidly.

Among them are Lyme disease and Spotted fever rickettsiosis, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

