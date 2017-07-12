YOUNGSTOWN

A man who skipped an April 20 sentencing date in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his son’s first birthday received an extra six years in prison Wednesday.

An earlier plea agreement had called for Jamal Turner, 25, to be sentenced to six years in prison on charges of aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm and a firearm specification. But because he missed his sentencing date and did not turn himself in until June, he was sentenced to 12 years in prison by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

Before the sentence was handed down, Turner’s twin brother, Jamel Turner, stormed out of court as Judge Krichbaum was talking, hitching up his pants on the way out and loudly opening a door. He was tracked down by a bailiff and deputies and arrested on a contempt-of-court charge. A woman who was with Turner’s supporters hyperventilated, and a female deputy had to calm her down so she could get her breath back. She was taken out of the courtroom when Judge Krichbaum had a contempt hearing for Jamel Turner.

Jamal Turner is accused of robbing the Youngstown-Poland Road Dunkin Donuts about 2:35 a.m. July 28, 2016, and stealing $200 cash. He confessed several days later to Struthers police.

