AUSTINTOWN — Police discovered damage to Austintown Intermediate School's playground and outdoor learning center Sunday as well as the elementary school's playground.

The intermediate school playground's fence was reportedly full of holes and missing planks. A basketball net was torn, the plastic funnel ball game was broken off on one side and trash was scattered in the playground.

Planks were also reportedly missing from the fences by the intermediate school facing Idaho Road and on the elementary school playground.

The edge of the stage area is reportedly darkened from wax or soap repeatedly rubbed on it and pieces of the cement stage were on the ground.

"This damage was most likely caused from skateboarders and bike riders 'grinding' on the benches," according to a police report.

Chalk graffiti was reportedly observed near the swings at the northeast playground and on the northwest playground.