YOUNGSTOWN

The Office of Inspector General’s U.S. Department of Health & Human Services executed a search warrant today on a medical office on the city’s North Side.

The search was at an office at 602 Parmalee Avenue, Vicki Anderson, an FBI agent with its Cleveland office, confirmed.

She added that FBI agents assisted with the search, but declined further comment except to say all of the information from the search is sealed.

The Ohio Attorney General office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit also assisted the federal agency with the search this morning, said Jill Del Greco, an AG spokeswoman, who added she had no further details.

The building, near St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, houses a number of medical offices.

HHS officials in Washington, D.C., couldn’t be reached this morning by The Vindicator to comment.