WARREN

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of York Avenue Northwest late Tuesday and early this morning for incidents involving gunfire. Multiple homes were hit with bullets.

The first call was at 11:07 p.m., when residents at two homes reported gunfire coming from a passing vehicle. No one was injured, but police found bullets, one of which hit the mailbox and then traveled into the pillar on the front porch.

A man, 22, said he was sitting on the front porch of one of the homes that was hit when the shooting began. He said he couldn't give a description of the vehicle and didn't know who would have been shooting at him.

About two hours later, at 12:55 a.m., police were called back that residence for 10 to 15 people fighting and shots being fired. One witness said the man from the earlier call fired one of the shots.

Residents at the man's home said no gunshots were fired, and the man in question "never came out of the residence to speak with officers," police said.

No arrests were made.