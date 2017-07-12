JOBS
Man gets nine years for robbing Dunkin Donuts


Published: Wed, July 12, 2017 @ 11:47 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced a man to nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing a Dunkin Donuts in July of 2016.

Jamal Turner, 25, was sentenced on charges of aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Turner was accused of robbing the Youngstown-Poland Road Dunkin Donuts about 2:35 a.m. July 28 with a gun, getting $200 cash and running away.

During sentencing Turner's brother stormed out of the court. He was chased down by a bailiff and a deputy and taken into custody.

VIDEO: Turner’s brother, Jamel, storms out of court and arrested for contempt

