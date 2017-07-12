JOBS
Lowellville's 122nd Mount Carmel fest spans 5 days this year


Published: Wed, July 12, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

LOWELLVILLE

Every year at the Mount Carmel festival, Rocco Nolfi passes by the DiRusso’s Italian Sausage truck and says “hey” to Archie DiRusso.

It’s a connection that spans four generations.

Nolfi’s great-great-grandfather, Pietro Pirone, first came to the United States from Italy after receiving a letter from DiRusso’s great-grandfather, Agostine Vespasian. The letter assured Pirone he would be able to find a job in the Mahoning Valley.

After Pirone made the voyage to America, he ended up founding Lowellville’s first Mount Carmel Club, which was originally a homeless shelter for Italian immigrants.

Pirone’s legacy lives on through his great-great-grandson, Nolfi, who is the current club president as Lowellville’s Mount Carmel Festival celebrates its 122nd year.

Because the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Day falls on a Sunday, the festival will span five days this year.

Read more about it in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

