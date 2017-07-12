YOUNGSTOWN

Several computers and other electronic equipment, financial records, income-tax returns, a safe, $66,700 in cash and four suits were seized at the home and law office of Atty. Stephen Garea and the homes of city Finance Director David Bozanich and his girlfriend.

The Ohio Auditor’s office, the lead investigator on the case, Wednesday filed with the Mahoning County Clerk of Courts office a list of what was removed from the four properties during a July 6 search.

The searches were related to a state probe into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to NYO Property Group, a prominent downtown developer.

Bozanich declined to comment Wednesday to The Vindicator except to say he’s continuing to do his job as finance director. Attempts Wednesday to reach Garea were unsuccessful.

The search warrants remain sealed.

