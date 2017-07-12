JOBS
Liberty trustees vote to add full-time road department employee


Published: Wed, July 12, 2017 @ 3:20 p.m.

LIBERTY — A majority of trustees voted today to add a full-time employee to the road department.

They will need to vote again to appoint someone to the position once that person is selected.

Fiscal Officer Steve Shelton has budgeted about $50,000 annually, including benefits, for the new road department employee.

There are four full-time road employees, including an employee dedicated to maintaining cemeteries and parks during the summer.

By contract, the road department is only allowed to use part-timers once the department has at least five full-time employees, senior foreman Gino Bidinotto said. The upcoming employee will bring the number to five full-timers.

Bidinotto said it is difficult to maintain the township’s roads with such low staffing levels.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak opposes hiring another full-time employee, arguing the money should instead go directly toward resurfacing projects.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

