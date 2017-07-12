JOBS
Inventory list from Bozanich, Garea searches released


Published: Wed, July 12, 2017 @ 11:49 a.m.
Download as PDF:
Bozanich, Garea Evidence Inventory

Evidence Inventory for searches related to a state probe into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to NYO Property Group.

YOUNGSTOWN — State investigators seized electronic devices, financial records, tax returns, other documents, a safe and thousands of dollars in cash during a search last week at the home and law office of Atty. Stephen Garea and the home of city Finance Director David Bozanich and his girlfriend.

DOWNLOAD DOCUMENTS: Bozanich, Garea Evidence Inventory

A list of what was taken from the four properties was filed today by the Ohio Auditor’s office, which is leading the investigation, at the Mahoning County Clerk of Court’s office.

The searches were related to a state probe into the legality of more than $2 million given by the city from its water and wastewater funds to NYO Property Group, a prominent downtown developer.

Among the items taken from Garea’s residence at 3780 Fawn Drive in Canfield was $66,700 in cash.

Taken from his 3722 Starr Centre Drive, Suite A, law office in Canfield was a $100,000 deposit slip.

The investigation focuses on three projects to NYO subsidiaries that received $2.27 million from the city’s water and wastewater funds.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

