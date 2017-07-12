WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican efforts to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law hit a new complication today: Wary House conservatives who insist the bill satisfy their goals of low-premium insurance policies with bare-bones coverage.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned to unveil a revised bill repealing much of the 2010 statute on Thursday despite no visible signs that leaders have rounded up enough GOP support to win its passage. McConnell's Kentucky colleague, conservative Rand Paul, said he opposed the new measure because it didn't do enough to uproot Obama's law.

"I don't see anything in here really remotely resembling repeal," Paul, a vociferous foe of McConnell's initial bill, said of the new version in a conference call with reporters.

Republicans have promised for seven years to repeal and replace the law, vows that lifted them to electoral triumphs and delivered control of the House, Senate and White House. But a divided GOP has struggled to come up with legislation fulfilling that pledge.

McConnell's resurrected legislation will ease some of the initial bill's cuts in Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor, disabled and nursing home patients. It is also expected to beef up health insurance subsidies for lower-income people, paid for by retaining a pair of tax boosts Obama's statute levied on higher earners to help pay for his expansion of coverage.

Should the Senate pass the legislation – which remains a major question – the House would have to approve it as well. Backing from conservatives in both chambers will be essential because Democrats are united in opposition, and several from the House are already suggesting they're unhappy with what the Senate might do.