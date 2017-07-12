The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series continues Thursday at Trumbull County Club.

This is the final qualifier for the annual summer golf series presented by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage and Covelli Enterprises.

The Valley's top 48 juniors will compete in the 2017 finals July 21&22 at Avalon Lakes. All information is on vindy.com/golf.

Here are Thursday's tee times:

1200 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

Jonda Britney Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course

Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek

1210 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course

Ross Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek

1220 Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course

Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club

Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

1230 Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course

Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course

Popa John Flying B Golf Course

1240 Terlesky Brian Lake Club

Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek

Clark Anthony Riverview Golf Course

1250 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club

Butler Keegan Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course

Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

100 Lane Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course

Rapp Alex Lake Club

Desiato Carl Mill Creek Golf Course

110 Brownfield Branson Turkana Farms Golf Course

Smoot Nathaniel Yankee Run Golf Course

Nord Luke Lake Club

120 Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course

Burd Tavish Walnut Run Golf Course

130 Flak Dante Mill Creek Golf Course

Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club

Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course

140 Liburdi Mason Hickory VFW Golf Course

Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club

Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club

150 Obrien Dominic Trumbull Country Club

Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course

Chaplow Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

200 Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course

Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club

Howlett Jr Patrick Lake Club

210 Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club

Sam Ryan Lake Club

Shelton Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek

220 Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course

Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek

230 Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter

Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course

Foreman Gabriella Avalon Lakes Golf Course

Gumino Madeline Avalon at Squaw Creek

Gustas McKenzie Tam O' Shanter