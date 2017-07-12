The Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior series continues Thursday at Trumbull County Club.
This is the final qualifier for the annual summer golf series presented by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage and Covelli Enterprises.
The Valley's top 48 juniors will compete in the 2017 finals July 21&22 at Avalon Lakes. All information is on vindy.com/golf.
Here are Thursday's tee times:
1200 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
Jonda Britney Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- North Course
Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek
1210 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course
Ross Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek
1220 Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club
Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
1230 Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course
Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
Popa John Flying B Golf Course
1240 Terlesky Brian Lake Club
Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
Clark Anthony Riverview Golf Course
1250 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
Butler Keegan Mill Creek MetroParks Golf- South Course
Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
100 Lane Cameron Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course
Rapp Alex Lake Club
Desiato Carl Mill Creek Golf Course
110 Brownfield Branson Turkana Farms Golf Course
Smoot Nathaniel Yankee Run Golf Course
Nord Luke Lake Club
120 Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course
Burd Tavish Walnut Run Golf Course
130 Flak Dante Mill Creek Golf Course
Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club
Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course
140 Liburdi Mason Hickory VFW Golf Course
Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club
Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club
150 Obrien Dominic Trumbull Country Club
Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course
Chaplow Michael Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
200 Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
Domitrovich Caleb Mahoning Country Club
Howlett Jr Patrick Lake Club
210 Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club
Sam Ryan Lake Club
Shelton Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek
220 Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course
Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek
230 Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter
Bernard Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course
Foreman Gabriella Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Gumino Madeline Avalon at Squaw Creek
Gustas McKenzie Tam O' Shanter
