Federer makes Wimbledon semifinals for 12th time; Djokovic retires with injury


Published: Wed, July 12, 2017 @ 1:39 p.m.

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer is in the Wimbledon semifinals for the 12th time.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club beat Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4) on Centre Court.

Federer will next face Tomas Berdych on Friday in the semifinals. Berdych advanced when Novak Djokovic retired from their match with an injury.

Raonic beat Federer in the semifinals last year, and then lost to Andy Murray in the final.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at the All England Club, had a trainer work on his right elbow after the first set ended. He also had a trainer work on his right shoulder near the end of his fourth-round victory on Tuesday.

Djokovic stopped the quarterfinal match while trailing 7-6 (2), 2-0.

