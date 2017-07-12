JOBS
Dump truck downs lines at YSU, cutting power to businesses


Published: Wed, July 12, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A dump truck driving with its bed raised knocked over a telephone pole and traffic light Wednesday at the intersection of West Rayen Avenue and Elm Street on campus at Youngstown State University.

YSU police said the driver was leaving a work site and left the bed raised while heading east on Rayen.

The raised bed caught power and telephone lines and pulled the pole down, leaving businesses in the vicinity without power.

Read more about the incident in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

