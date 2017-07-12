GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) — Police say three adults slain at a mobile home park near Birmingham, Ala., were killed in an apparent domestic dispute.

Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker says everyone involved in the deadly shooting this morning was related. He says others outside the family aren't believed to be in danger.

Authorities from multiple agencies and a helicopter were involved in the search for a man police identified as 52-year-old Kenneth Dion Lever of the Pensacola, Fla., area.

Walker told reporters authorities believe the man has left the area and could be headed back toward his home in the Florida Panhandle.