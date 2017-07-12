COLUMBUS (AP) — Three people who say they were intentionally hit in the face with pepper spray by police during a demonstration have sued the city, unnamed officers and the police chief.

The federal lawsuit filed today by the American Civil Liberties Union says police body cameras recorded officers targeting protesters. The complaint seeks unspecified damages, attorney fees and an order stopping Columbus police from using excessive force.

The lawsuit says several hundred people gathered in downtown Columbus in January for a peaceful protest of President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Police sprayed over protesters several hours into the demonstration after ordering them to disburse.

The protesters who sued say they were sprayed in the eyes and face from a short distance.

The city attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.