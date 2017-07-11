YOUNGSTOWN — A man and woman who were fishing at Berlin Reservoir on the night of a fatal crash in 2015 recalled hearing a loud noise and hearing someone cry for help.

They were testifying in the trial of Dr. Joseph Yurich, 38, of Poland who faces several charges stemming from that May 8, 2015 crash.

Constantine Covert, 49, of Atwater has worked in hospitals, but she was unable to get to those in the crash.

"I felt horrible that I couldn't do anything to help this man but make the 911 call," she said.

Covert later flagged down men on a fishing boat who attempted to rescue Neal Cupertino, 58, of Akron, who died in the crash.

The state plans to call one more witness in today's proceedings before ending for the day.