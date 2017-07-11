YOUNGSTOWN

The four mayoral candidates met today for the first time at a forum to discuss racism and ways to overcome it.

The event, sponsored by ACTION - a faith-based organization - had the candidates answer questions about the denial of racism and what solutions exist to combat racism.

The candidates for the November general election are Democrat Jamael Tito Brown and three independents: Sean McKinney, Janet Tarpley and Cecil Monroe.

