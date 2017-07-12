YOUNGSTOWN

Another challenge to Youngstown School District CEO Krish Mohip’s authority may be on the way.

During the board of education meeting Tuesday evening, board member Corrine Sanderson presented a resolution that would result in the board no longer recognizing Mohip’s authority.

The resolution argues the CEO position, established under House Bill 70, is unconstitutional and that the powers granted to the CEO have been abused.

Sanderson said Mohip’s lack of a concrete budget for the upcoming fiscal year, recent bevy of administration hires with salaries largely upward of $100,000, and unsatisfactory communication with the board factored into why she introduced the resolution.

The measure was ultimately tabled for a future meeting to give the board time to seek legal counsel regarding its language and content.

Board members Jackie Adair and Michael Murphy both requested more time to review the resolution, with Murphy likening Sanderson’s swift attempt at passage to “ramming it down our throats.”

