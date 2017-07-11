SHARON, PA. — WaterFire Sharon is seeking volunteers for the festival Saturday in downtown Sharon. A variety of opportunities are available with time frames to suit individuals’ schedules.

Most jobs require a two-hour commitment, which allows volunteers time to still enjoy the festival, said Karen Winner Sed, co-chairwoman of WaterFire Sharon.



For information or to sign up as a volunteer, email jstanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or call 724-301-1868.