YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man pleaded guilty Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a count of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

Sentencing will be in October for Duane Spagnola, 30, who was found to have a .357-Magnum revolver on him Feb. 21.

Court records show Spagnola has a 2014 conviction from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, which prohibits him from having a firearm.