The four mayoral candidates say racism is a serious problem in the city and one that must be addressed if Youngstown is to move forward.

The candidates spoke Tuesday at a forum at St. Columba Cathedral sponsored by ACTION – a faith-based organization – on racism and what can be done to combat it. About 50 people attended the event, which brought the four candidates together for the first time.

The candidates for the Nov. 7 general election at the event were Democrat Jamael Tito Brown and three independents: Sean McKinney, Janet Tarpley and Cecil Monroe. It’s the first time in the city’s history that all the mayoral candidates are black.

Racism in Youngstown is “so entrenched that we don’t even recognize it,” said Tarpley, a former 6th Ward councilwoman.

Brown, a former city council president who defeated incumbent Mayor John A. McNally in the Democratic primary in May, said people don’t talk enough about racism, allowing it to be considered acceptable throughout the country.

McKinney, a former city buildings and grounds commissioner, said racism is a huge issue and merely putting a bandage on it, as has been done, will not heal it.

Monroe, who’s unsuccessfully run for public office a number of times, said, “Confronting racism everyday is exhausting,” but “we’ve got to keep trying.”

The candidates agreed that people don’t want to talk about racism.

Examples of racism discussed at the forum included minorities being discriminated against when seeking housing and loans, as well as white people giving looks of consternation when walking past black people.

