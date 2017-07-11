JOBS
Qatar says it will keep aiding Hamas-ruled Gaza


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 10:09 a.m.

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A Qatari envoy says the energy-rich nation will continue development projects in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, despite a rift with its Gulf neighbors stemming in part from its ties with the Islamic militant group.

Mohammed El-Amadi spoke Tuesday as he signed a new agreement with a Palestinian contractor to build eight residential buildings.

Qatar has been the largest single donor to Gaza over the past five years, disbursing about a half billion dollars for housing, reconstruction, infrastructure development, and health projects.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have pressed Qatar to end its support to the pan-Arab Muslim Brotherhood movement, the historical parent of the militant Hamas group.

Hamas seized control of Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.

