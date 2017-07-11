AUSTINTOWN — Police responded to a call Monday from an Austintown woman who reportedly exchanged iTunes gift cards to have a cloned Facebook account deactivated.

The woman, 68, discovered that someone had cloned her Facebook account, and reportedly purchased $500 in iTunes gift cards to exchange with someone posing as an employee from the social network.

The woman reportedly found a phone number on the cloned account, presuming that it lead to Facebook technical support.

She reportedly determined after the transaction that Facebook will deactivate cloned accounts for free.