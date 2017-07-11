JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Woman paid $500 in gift cards to deactivate cloned Facebook page


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 3:12 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police responded to a call Monday from an Austintown woman who reportedly exchanged iTunes gift cards to have a cloned Facebook account deactivated.

The woman, 68, discovered that someone had cloned her Facebook account, and reportedly purchased $500 in iTunes gift cards to exchange with someone posing as an employee from the social network.

The woman reportedly found a phone number on the cloned account, presuming that it lead to Facebook technical support.

She reportedly determined after the transaction that Facebook will deactivate cloned accounts for free.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes