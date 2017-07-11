JOBS
Police say Girard man injured three people during crash


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 1:19 p.m.

GIRARD

A man is set to appear in Girard Municipal Court, accused of injuring three people while driving drunk.

Christopher J. Edwards, 27, of Girard has a Wednesday pretrial hearing on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving too close to another vehicle.

Police responded just after midnight Sunday to a two-car crash at the intersection of state Route 304 and Shady Road in Liberty Township. Police said Edwards, one of the drivers, was shirtless and appeared drunk. He failed a series of field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.263, according to a police report. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

There was also a woman in the passenger’s seat of Edwards’ car. The pair said they had been drinking beforehand at a restaurant, police reported.

Witnesses told police Edwards’ car struck a minivan after driving erratically. Paramedics transported three of the van’s occupants to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for serious injuries.

Emergency personnel also transported Edwards to the hospital due to complaints of chest pains. He was later released to the Trumbull County jail.

Edwards’ aunt said the car was hers and told police she wished to pursue charges against her nephew for using the car without her permission.

Edwards entered not-guilty pleas to all misdemeanor charges during his arraignment Monday. He could not be reached for comment.

