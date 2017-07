AUSTINTOWN

Police and fire retirees of Ohio district 2, chapter 10 will have their meeting and summer indoor picnic Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Drive, Door 108. Wheelchair accessible. No steps at the building and plenty of parking.

Bring a casserole or dish of your choice to share. Fried chicken, water, coffee or tea and table service will be provided.