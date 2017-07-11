PITTSBURGH — A Butler County resident convicted at trial in February on child-exploitation charges has been sentenced in federal court to 30 years in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced today.

U.S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on James Mark Leroy, 55, of Renfrew, Pa. Leroy was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $400, restitution of $25,000 and a fine of $125,000.

According to information presented at trial, Leroy, on two separate occasions, transported minor boys, aged 10 and 13, to Florida and Michigan with the intent to engage in illegal sexual conduct. During these trips, Leroy engaged in criminal sexual acts and plied the minor boys with alcohol and prescription pills. The government also presented evidence at trial and at sentencing the defendant had historically sexually offended against two other victims when they were children between the age of 10 and 13.

Before imposing sentence, Judge Schwab remarked the defendant “must serve a significant custodial sentence for this most reprehensible pattern of criminal conduct.” He also found that a sentence of less than 360 months would create sentencing disparities among others charged with similar crimes.