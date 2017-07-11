JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Monday Night Writers to meet in Canfield


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 8:31 a.m.

CANFIELD

Monday Night Writers will meet Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the small meeting room at the Canfield Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 43 W. Main St.

Area writers, both published and unpublished, are invited to attend. Led by professional writer Nancy Christie, author of “Traveling Left Of Center And Other Stories,” the two-hour sessions offer an opportunity for members to get group feedback on works-in-progress.

For more information, contact Nancy Christie at nancy@nancychristie.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes