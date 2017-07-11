CANFIELD

Monday Night Writers will meet Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the small meeting room at the Canfield Branch of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 43 W. Main St.

Area writers, both published and unpublished, are invited to attend. Led by professional writer Nancy Christie, author of “Traveling Left Of Center And Other Stories,” the two-hour sessions offer an opportunity for members to get group feedback on works-in-progress.

For more information, contact Nancy Christie at nancy@nancychristie.com.