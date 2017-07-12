BOARDMAN

Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to midnight, Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Boardman, 7401 Market St.; Niles, 950 Great East Plaza; and Austintown, 6000 Mahoning Ave., are hosting Miracle Meals fundraising events to benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

When the event flier, found at akronchildrens.org/events, is presented by patrons, 15 percent of total food sales will be donated to Akron Children’s Mahoning Valley. Patrons may present either a printout of the flier or show it on their mobile device.

All funds raised stay in the Mahoning Valley to benefit local children. Miracle Meals fundraising events are being conducted at local restaurants throughout the summer to benefit the upcoming Miracles and Promises Radiothon on Sept. 28-29 at the Beeghly campus in Boardman.