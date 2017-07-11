JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

McConnell will keep Senate in past recess


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 1:50 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican leader says the Senate will delay the start of the August recess until the third week of the month.

In a statement Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the delay is necessary to complete work on legislation and deal with Trump administration nominees. McConnell complained about the lack of cooperation from Democrats on the nominations.

The Senate had been scheduled to begin its five-week recess on July 31. The delay would push it to the week of Aug. 14.

McConnell said that once the Senate “completes its work on health care reform,” it would deal with the defense policy bill and nominations.

It’s possible the Senate could recess earlier.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes