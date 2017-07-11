ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi’s Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.

Though the KC-130 refueling tanker took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, Capt. John Roberts said Tuesday that the plane was under the command of the 4th Marine Air Wing, which is part of the Marine Forces Reserve, headquartered in New Orleans.

Lt. Col. Tanya Murnock says the names of the 16 people killed in the crash are being withheld while loved ones are notified.

The KC-130 spiraled into a soybean field about 4 p.m. Monday, spreading debris for miles and resulting in fiery wreckage that burned for hours.