BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALTIER, PATRICK M 10/12/1988 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



ARRINGTON, HAKEEM 4/9/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

BEIDELSCHILES, MARY MARGARET 7/27/1965 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

BONFINI, MIRANDA A 2/16/1988 OTHER Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)



CABRERA, CHRISTINA MARIE 8/14/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



COLE, KASSANDRIA 11/29/1991 OTHER Possession of Drugs

DEDON, BRYAN 8/19/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

DILLON, JOHN M 6/21/1994 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

EHRET, JOSHUA M 6/3/1984 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Violate Protection Order or Consent Agreement

FARWELL, EDWARD 12/10/1958 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

FIGUEROA, JOHNNATHEN DANIEL 11/28/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Murder

GARVEY, TESSA MARIE 6/12/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER 6/10/1982 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



GRAY, STACEY R 11/12/1991 OSP Possession of Drugs

GRHIM, JERBRAIL WILLIAM SR 10/31/1989 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

HASKINS, JOE W JR 6/27/1963 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension

HUFF, JENNIFER ELLEN 10/4/1968 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Conveyance of Weapons

JOHNSON, VERNON WALLACE JR 2/28/1994 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

KENNEDY, THOMAS 10/18/1994 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

MCDOWELL, CORDALE JAMES 7/27/1987 CANFIELD POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

NEW, ALEX B 4/21/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Aggravated Burglary

PRESTON-CURRY, MICHELLE Y 5/18/1970 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

ROLLINS, GRACIE LAVONNE 8/3/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Parole Violation

RUTLEDGE, RAVEN SKY 5/22/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



TELLINGTON, ANNETTE BARBARA 12/6/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

WILLIAMS, DAWAN DEMARKUS 11/15/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WILLIAMS, EBONI M 9/28/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



WRIGHT, RUBY ANN 7/10/1964 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Illegal Conveyance of Weapons

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALM, CALEB MICHAEL 8/27/1996 7/7/2017 TIME SERVED



BUCHANAN, GEORGE 10/31/1969 7/8/2017 BONDED OUT



CALAI, BRYAN J 4/26/1982 7/10/2017 BONDED OUT



CIPRICH, CHRISTOPHER S 11/8/1987 7/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DRAYTON-MCMULLEN, CE VON TYRAIL 5/26/1994 7/8/2017 BONDED OUT



FITZGERALD, BRITTNEY S 3/8/1987 7/10/2017 RELEASED



FROGGETT, FREDERICK F 1/18/1952 7/2/2017 BONDED OUT

GRABE, KYREE ROMELLO 8/30/1994 3/8/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



HALL, CORBIN 7/15/1953 7/10/2017 BONDED OUT



HARTLEY, AARON R 7/31/1971 7/6/2017 BONDED OUT



HORNE, JAMES M 9/7/1984 7/9/2017 BONDED OUT

JOHNSON, HIAWATHA 5/7/1987 5/26/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



MANNA, TAYLOR MACKENZIE 12/30/1996 7/7/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PATTERSON DANIELS, JAWAYLAN T 5/1/1993 7/10/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PAVELKO, DAVID 7/22/1997 6/10/2017 RELEASED



POWELL, ROBERT CRAIG 4/8/1960 4/25/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

REYNOLDS, LEON 9/23/1973 11/21/2016 TIME SERVED



RHINEHART, TIMOTHY D 3/6/1954 7/9/2017 BONDED OUT



RHODES, ALAUNTE SHAWNDALE 9/3/1997 4/13/2017 RELEASED



RIGGS, DANIEL P 5/25/1979 7/10/2017 BONDED OUT



ROBINSON, DAVID WESLEY 1/4/1992 6/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



RODRIGUEZ, ANNA MARIESHA 10/13/1989 6/16/2017 RELEASED

SANDERS, JARVIS SHI-KING 4/7/1980 7/7/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SCHMITT, BRANDON J 2/14/1971 7/9/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



SCRITCHFIELD, TINA 8/22/1958 5/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



THOMAS, MARQUAIAS TREVONE 2/1/1993 2/13/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC



VALENTINO, LEWIS G 7/31/1966 7/7/2017 BONDED OUT



VASVARI, DAVID FRANCIS 2/10/1977 7/8/2017 BONDED OUT



WHATLEY, LARITA 4/23/1979 7/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILSON, BARBARA ANN 10/31/1986 7/6/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ZITELLO, STEPHEN MICHAEL 12/19/1990 5/26/2017 RELEASED