COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill's former law partner has been placed under disciplinary watch for two years for improperly using the justice's name on his office signs and business cards.

Thomas C. Brown, of Geneva, skirted an indefinite license suspension recommended by the local bar association but received harsher punishment than recommended by the court's disciplinary board.

The high court ruled 4-3 Thursday to impose a two-year stayed suspension on Brown's law license, allowing him to continue to practice as long as he meets the court's requirements and doesn't engage in any further misconduct.

Justice O'Neill, who sat out the case, has been the only Democrat holding a statewide Ohio office since joining the court in 2013. He had initially agreed to Brown's plan to open O'Neill & Brown Law Office in 2015. He said he didn't realize it was improper. Justice O'Neill is considering a run for governor next year.

Justice O'Neill and Brown opened a law firm together in the 1980s, but they haven't actively practiced together since at least 1997. Brown had argued they were laying the groundwork to work together again after the judge retires from the bench. Brown's signs and business cards said the firm was established in 1981.

Under Ohio professional conduct rules, a firm can't use the name of a lawyer holding public office who doesn't currently practice there. Rules also prohibit making false and misleading claims about a firm's members and longevity.

The court's four-member majority said it considered factors for and against Brown in extending the disciplinary board's recommended six-month stayed license suspension.