BOARDMAN — Township trustees Brad Calhoun and Tom Costello will file paperwork Wednesday to seek re-election in the November general election.

Calhoun and Costello will file petitions at the Mahoning County Board of Elections at Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

Calhoun first was elected to the board in 2009. Costello served from December 1999 through 2005, then was again elected in 2009.