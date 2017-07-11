YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving search warrants about 5:30 p.m.Monday investigating drug activity at two different homes on East Avondale Avenue found a gun in one home and drugs in another.

At a 137 E. Avondale Ave. home police found a. 25-caliber handgun and a marijuana cigar. Cited for possession of marijuana was Tanya Manigault, 41, who lists the home as her address.

At 146 E. Avondale Ave., police found a bag of crack cocaine and $620 cash in the pocket of Dawan Williams, 31, who lists the home as his address. Inside the home police found fentanyl, three pills and there scales.

Williams was arrested on drug charges. Brittany Fitzgerald, 30, was taken into custody on a warrant.