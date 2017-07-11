WASHINGTON (AP) — America's poorest families would lose thousands of dollars in health benefits so that millionaires could get huge tax cuts under the Senate Republicans' health bill, according to a new analysis.

The survey underscores the political difficulty of repealing and replacing Democrat Barack Obama's health care law.

Families making less than $10,000 would lose, on average, more than $2,500 in annual benefits under the bill, once the plan is fully phased in. Families making more than $1 million a year would get tax cuts averaging about $50,000, according to an analysis released today by two nonpartisan research groups, the Health Policy Center and the Tax Policy Center.

Middle-income families – those making between $50,000 and $75,000 a year – would lose an average of $150 when the tax cuts and benefit cuts are combined.

The bill represents a huge shift in wealth from the poorest to the richest Americans, one reason it is drawing opposition from some moderate Republicans. Some conservatives think the bill is too generous to the poor, creating a stalemate that has Republican Senate leaders scrambling to find a compromise.

"What drives the story is repealing high-income surtaxes and reducing Medicaid. The low-income folks are also losing health insurance credits," said Gordon Mermin, a senior research associate at the Tax Policy Center.