YOUNGSTOWN

A man who was arrested by Boardman police in November following a search warrant at his home was sentenced Monday in federal court to almost four years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firerm.

Judge Solomon Oliver in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio handed down a 46-month sentence in Cleveland to Newell Spann, 40, and also placed him on three years probation.

Spann was arrested after township police Nov. 7 served a warrant at his Shields Road home and found a .45-caliber pistol and a .22-caliber pistol. Spann has a 2010 conviction for felonious assault in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that bars him from having a firearm.

An affidavit accompanying Spann’s federal court case said Spann told arresting officers he had gotten the guns the day before the warrant was served from some kids who had found them, and he planned on selling them.