JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Federal authorities end probe of Wal-Mart police shooting


Published: Tue, July 11, 2017 @ 5:14 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say they have ended their investigation and decided against charges in the fatal police shooting of a black man in an Ohio Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf.

A white officer shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department had said it would review the case for possible civil rights violations.

The Justice Department said today there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

A message was left for the attorney for the Crawford family.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes